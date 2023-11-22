The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

Samford went 14-4 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 126th.

Last year, the 78.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 6.1 more points than the Hornets allowed (72.6).

Samford had an 18-7 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Samford scored 81.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged in away games (75.7).

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 68.7 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.

In home games, Samford made 0.5 more threes per game (9.2) than away from home (8.7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to on the road (35.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Upcoming Schedule