How to Watch Samford vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Samford vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- VMI vs Air Force (5:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Citadel vs Campbell (5:00 PM ET | November 22)
- East Tennessee State vs Cleveland State (7:00 PM ET | November 22)
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- Samford went 14-4 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 126th.
- Last year, the 78.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 6.1 more points than the Hornets allowed (72.6).
- Samford had an 18-7 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Samford scored 81.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged in away games (75.7).
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 68.7 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Samford made 0.5 more threes per game (9.2) than away from home (8.7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to on the road (35.4%).
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ VCU
|L 75-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi College
|W 96-52
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 89-72
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
