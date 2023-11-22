The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Samford vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
  • Samford went 14-4 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 126th.
  • Last year, the 78.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 6.1 more points than the Hornets allowed (72.6).
  • Samford had an 18-7 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Samford scored 81.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged in away games (75.7).
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 68.7 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Samford made 0.5 more threes per game (9.2) than away from home (8.7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to on the road (35.4%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ VCU L 75-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/14/2023 Mississippi College W 96-52 Pete Hanna Center
11/17/2023 South Carolina State W 89-72 Pete Hanna Center
11/22/2023 Alabama State - Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 Merrimack - Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 N.C. A&T - Pete Hanna Center

