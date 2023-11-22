The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Alabama State Game Information

Samford Top Players (2022-23)

Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)

Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Range: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Samford vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Samford Rank Samford AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 28th 78.7 Points Scored 63.3 345th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 32.6 117th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 6.0 315th 289th 11.7 Assists 9.9 353rd 217th 12.2 Turnovers 12.7 265th

