Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Shelby County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Briarwood Christian School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
