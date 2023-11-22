How to Watch the Suns vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are up against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) on November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Phoenix is 6-2 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.
- The 117.3 points per game the Suns average are only 3.8 more points than the Warriors give up (113.5).
- Phoenix has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 113.5 points.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.7% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Golden State has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.
- The Warriors score just one fewer point per game (113.9) than the Suns allow (114.9).
- Golden State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 114.9 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Suns are posting 3.2 more points per game (118.9) than they are when playing on the road (115.7).
- Defensively Phoenix has played worse at home this season, allowing 115.1 points per game, compared to 114.6 in road games.
- In terms of threes, the Suns have been well balanced at home and in away games this year, averaging 13.1 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 41.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.4% clip on the road.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Warriors are scoring fewer points at home (110 per game) than away (118.3). And they are conceding more at home (115.1) than away (111.7).
- Golden State is giving up more points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (111.7).
- At home the Warriors are averaging 26.9 assists per game, 1.1 less than away (28).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Yuta Watanabe
|Questionable
|Quadricep
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Questionable
|Foot
