Fantasy Football Week 12 QB Rankings
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 12, take a look at our quarterback rankings in this article.
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 12
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|247.2
|22.5
|34.7
|4.8
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|224.5
|22.5
|32.7
|10
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|211
|21.1
|35.8
|4.4
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|207.2
|18.8
|27.5
|9.2
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|200.5
|18.2
|40.2
|3.1
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|194.4
|19.4
|33.8
|3.3
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|192
|19.2
|35.5
|2.3
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals and Vikings
|191.4
|17.4
|32.9
|6.4
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|188.5
|18.9
|27.5
|3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|188.3
|18.8
|37.7
|4.8
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|183.3
|18.3
|34.7
|2.5
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|173
|17.3
|36.1
|2.3
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|171.5
|17.2
|34
|3.4
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|167.8
|16.8
|29.7
|4.2
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|159.3
|15.9
|35
|4.1
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|155.3
|15.5
|33.2
|4.9
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|149.9
|18.7
|38.9
|1.8
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|147.2
|14.7
|36.5
|3.1
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|135.5
|13.6
|33.4
|2.4
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|126.9
|18.1
|26.4
|9.3
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|122.4
|12.2
|33.4
|1.9
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|121.4
|13.5
|34.3
|1.7
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|111
|12.3
|27.3
|3.6
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|106.7
|10.7
|32.4
|2.6
|Zach Wilson
|Jets
|101.6
|10.2
|32.1
|3.3
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
|4:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
|8:20 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.