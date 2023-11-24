Friday's contest between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-3) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) at Woodling Gymnasium has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored East Tennessee State squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no line set.

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Woodling Gymnasium

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 79, Alabama A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-8.2)

East Tennessee State (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

On offense, Alabama A&M put up 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 70.9 points per contest on defense (204th-ranked).

Last year the Bulldogs grabbed 29.9 rebounds per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Alabama A&M ranked 204th in college basketball with 12.7 assists per contest.

Last year the Bulldogs averaged 13.8 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

The Bulldogs drained 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 37.0% three-point percentage (36th-ranked).

Last year Alabama A&M allowed 7.6 three-pointers per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.1% (205th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year Alabama A&M took 67.3% two-pointers, accounting for 72.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 32.7% from three-point land (27.5% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.