The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 247th 69.1 Points Scored 69.6 224th 141st 69 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 144th 32.3 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.8 237th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.7 204th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.8 327th

