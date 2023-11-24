The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (43%).

Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Buckeyes ranked 111th in rebounding in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished first.

Last year, the Crimson Tide recorded 12.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Buckeyes allowed (69).

When Alabama scored more than 69 points last season, it went 24-1.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Alabama performed better when playing at home last season, posting 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game away from home.

At home, the Crimson Tide ceded four fewer points per game (65) than on the road (69).

When playing at home, Alabama sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule