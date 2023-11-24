The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes ranked 111th in rebounding in college basketball. The Crimson Tide finished first.
  • Last year, the Crimson Tide recorded 12.8 more points per game (81.8) than the Buckeyes allowed (69).
  • When Alabama scored more than 69 points last season, it went 24-1.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Alabama performed better when playing at home last season, posting 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game away from home.
  • At home, the Crimson Tide ceded four fewer points per game (65) than on the road (69).
  • When playing at home, Alabama sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Indiana State W 102-80 Coleman Coliseum
11/14/2023 South Alabama W 102-46 Coleman Coliseum
11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State - Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum

