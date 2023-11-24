Two streaking squads meet when the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Cardinals, winners of four in a row.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Alabama vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 86.5 points per game are 43.9 more points than the 42.6 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 42.6 points, Louisville is 4-0.

Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.5 points.

The Crimson Tide put up 25.5 more points per game (78) than the Cardinals give up (52.5).

Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 52.5 points.

Louisville has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 78 points.

The Crimson Tide are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (35.6%).

The Cardinals shoot 48.2% from the field, 17.4% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 68.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

18.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 68.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Essence Cody: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG% Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Alabama Schedule