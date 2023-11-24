How to Watch the Alabama vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Cardinals, winners of four in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Alabama vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 86.5 points per game are 43.9 more points than the 42.6 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 42.6 points, Louisville is 4-0.
- Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.5 points.
- The Crimson Tide put up 25.5 more points per game (78) than the Cardinals give up (52.5).
- Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 52.5 points.
- Louisville has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 78 points.
- The Crimson Tide are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (35.6%).
- The Cardinals shoot 48.2% from the field, 17.4% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 68.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Essence Cody: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%
- Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Morehead State
|W 85-44
|Foster Auditorium
|11/16/2023
|South Florida
|W 70-41
|Foster Auditorium
|11/19/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 63-39
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/24/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.