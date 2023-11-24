Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Clarke County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Clarke County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
BB Comer High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
