The Nashville Predators, Filip Forsberg included, will meet the St. Louis Blues on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Filip Forsberg vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg's plus-minus this season, in 19:12 per game on the ice, is -1.

In Forsberg's 18 games played this season he's scored in six of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Forsberg has a point in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Forsberg has an assist in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Forsberg's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 3 21 Points 3 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

