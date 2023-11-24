Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Geraldine High School vs. Lauderdale County High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lauderdale County High School will host Geraldine High School in 3A play on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geraldine vs. Lauderdale Co. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
