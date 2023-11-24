Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School vs. Saraland High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is a game between 6A teams in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, November 24 (starting at 6:30 PM CT), with Saraland High School hosting Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School.
Hillcrest-Tusc vs. Saraland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mobile County Games This Week
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
