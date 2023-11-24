Jacksonville State vs. UTSA November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UTSA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UTSA Rank
|UTSA AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|334th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.1
|30th
|343rd
|10.5
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
