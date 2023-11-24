The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State's games have gone over 142.5 points only once this season (in four contests).

Jacksonville State has an average total of 134.4 in its outings this year, 8.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Gamecocks are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville State has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Gamecocks have played as a favorite of -120 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The implied probability of a win from Jacksonville State, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 1 25% 70.4 147.8 64 147.8 140 UTSA 4 80% 77.4 147.8 83.8 147.8 149.5

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks put up 70.4 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 83.8 the Roadrunners allow.

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 1-3-0 0-2 1-3-0 UTSA 1-4-0 0-2 4-1-0

Jacksonville State vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State UTSA 9-5 Home Record 8-10 3-12 Away Record 2-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

