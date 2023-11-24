How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (8-6) will host the Miami Heat (10-5) after winning three straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Prediction
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
- In games New York shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.
- The Knicks put up 110.1 points per game, only two more points than the 108.1 the Heat allow.
- New York is 8-0 when scoring more than 108.1 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.
- Miami is 6-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The Heat score 5.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (105.8).
- Miami is 9-2 when it scores more than 105.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average 111.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.6 points per contest.
- New York is giving up 102.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (107.7).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Knicks have played better when playing at home this season, draining 13.8 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 13.6 threes per game and a 36.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average more points per game at home (111.8) than away (111.3), but also concede more at home (109.4) than on the road (107.4).
- Miami allows 109.4 points per game at home, and 107.4 away.
- The Heat collect 1.4 more assists per game at home (27) than on the road (25.6).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Ankle
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out
|Knee
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.