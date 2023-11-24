On Friday, November 24, Jacksonville High School will host Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, kicking off at 6:15 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

MCPS vs. Jacksonville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Pike Road High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Thomasville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Thomasville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mobile Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.