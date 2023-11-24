The Miami Hurricanes (6-5) will have their 10th-ranked run defense on display versus the Boston College Eagles (6-5) and the No. 20 running attack in the nation, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Hurricanes are favored, by 9 points. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Venue: Alumni Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Miami (FL) (-9) 48.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Miami (FL) (-8.5) 48.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Miami (FL) is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice when favored by 9 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Boston College has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 9 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Miami (FL) & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (FL) To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

