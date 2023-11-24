On Friday, November 24 at 7:30 PM ET, Central-Phenix City High School will host Mary G. Montgomery High School in a clash between 7A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery vs. Central-Phenix Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Saraland High School