For Friday's NBA games, which players are sidelined, and which are expected to suit up and hit the hardwood? Here's a peek at the current injury report, which covers every team around the league.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Magic vs. Celtics Injury Report

2:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand)

Celtics Injuries: Jrue Holiday, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Jaylen Brown, SF: Questionable (Adductor)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs. Suns Injury Report

5:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Jake LaRavia, PF: Out (Eye), Desmond Bane, SG: Questionable (Foot), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Xavier Tillman, PF: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee)

Suns Injuries: Yuta Watanabe, SF: Out (Quadricep), Drew Eubanks, C: Out (Ankle), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back)

Knicks vs. Heat Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out (Knee), Duncan Robinson, SF: Questionable (Thumb), Bam Adebayo, C: Questionable (Hip), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raptors vs. Bulls Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on TSN and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Thaddeus Young, PF: Questionable (Illness), Precious Achiuwa, PF: Questionable (Knee), Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Bulls Injuries: Zach LaVine, SG: Questionable (Foot), Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee)

Bucks vs. Wizards Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSWI and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: Questionable (Illness), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Wizards Injuries: Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee), Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets vs. Nuggets Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on Space City Home Network and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Ankle)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Pacers vs. Pistons Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSIN and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Aaron Nesmith, SF: Questionable (Wrist), Andrew Nembhard, SG: Questionable (Back)

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris, SG: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: Out (Calf), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep)

Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSN and NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Out (Ankle)

Kings Injuries: Colby Jones, SG: Questionable (Hip), Keon Ellis, SG: Out (Ankle), Keegan Murray, SF: Out (Back), Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

Warriors vs. Spurs Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Questionable (Foot)

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell, SG: Questionable (Adductor)

Clippers vs. Pelicans Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSC and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell, SG: Questionable (Groin), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), CJ McCollum, SG: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III, SF: Out (Knee)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.