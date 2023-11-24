Nebraska vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6), with college football's 19th-ranked scoring defense, square off versus the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) and their third-ranked defense on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cornhuskers are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 26.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Iowa matchup in this article.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Nebraska vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-1.5)
|26.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-1.5)
|26.5
|-125
|+104
Nebraska vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Nebraska has compiled a 4-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Iowa is 4-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Nebraska & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
