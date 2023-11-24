Paul George and Jonas Valanciunas are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans meet at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (opening tip at 10:30 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSNO

BSSC and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130)

The 12.5-point over/under for Valanciunas on Friday is 1.0 lower than his season scoring average.

He has collected 8.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +114)

The 24.5-point total set for Brandon Ingram on Friday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Ingram's season-long assist average -- 4.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -108)

Zion Williamson is putting up 22.4 points per game this season, 1.1 less than his points prop on Friday.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Williamson has averaged 4.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +124) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 25.5-point total set for George on Friday is 0.7 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

George has averaged 3.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (3.5).

George has knocked down 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +114)

Kawhi Leonard is scoring 21.4 points per game this season, 3.1 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

He collects 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Leonard collects 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

