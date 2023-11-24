Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Pike Road High School vs. Benjamin Russell High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a matchup between 6A teams in Alexander City, AL on Friday, November 24 (beginning at 6:55 PM CT), with Benjamin Russell High School hosting Pike Road High School.
Pike Road vs. BRHS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mobile Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
