Samford vs. Merrimack November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) face the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Samford vs. Merrimack Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Samford Top Players (2022-23)
- Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Samford vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|28th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|62.6
|351st
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|16th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|26.2
|362nd
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
