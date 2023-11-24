How to Watch the Samford vs. North Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the North Texas Eagles (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 69.3 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Samford is 4-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
- North Texas' record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Eagles record 82.4 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 55.3 the Bulldogs allow.
- North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.
- Samford has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.4 points.
- The Eagles are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 15.8% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (32.6%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 44.3% from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles concede.
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 65-62
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Troy
|W 65-61
|Trojan Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama State
|W 69-47
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
