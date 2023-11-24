How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Oklahoma vs USC (TBA ET | January 1)
- Baylor vs Florida (TBA ET | January 1)
- Manhattan vs UConn (TBA ET | January 1)
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.
- In games Seton Hall shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 63rd.
- The Pirates record 77.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 76 the Hawkeyes give up.
- When Seton Hall totals more than 76 points, it is 2-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
- Iowa is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
- The Hawkeyes score 28.0 more points per game (89.4) than the Pirates give up to opponents (61.4).
- When Iowa allows fewer than 77.2 points, it is 3-0.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Pirates were better in home games last season, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 in road games.
- At home, Seton Hall averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than on the road (5.9). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in away games (32.2%).
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
- The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Iowa drained fewer triples away (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 96-71
|Prudential Center
|11/18/2023
|Wagner
|W 72-51
|Prudential Center
|11/23/2023
|USC
|L 71-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 79-67
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.