Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Sylvania High School vs. Madison Academy Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT, Madison Academy will host Sylvania High School in a game between 3A teams.
Sylvania vs. Madison Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Madison, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Westminster Christian Academy at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Geraldine High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
