The Grambling Tigers (2-4) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Troy Trojans (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Grambling Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).
  • The Trojans are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 317th.
  • The Trojans average 87.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 80.7 the Tigers give up.
  • Troy is 2-1 when scoring more than 80.7 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Troy averaged 16.0 more points per game (81.7) than it did when playing on the road (65.7).
  • The Trojans ceded 65.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.1).
  • Troy made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 6% points better than it averaged in away games (6.9 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Oregon State L 81-80 Gill Coliseum
11/14/2023 Reinhardt W 111-46 Trojan Arena
11/20/2023 Sam Houston L 88-86 Trojan Arena
11/24/2023 Grambling - Trojan Arena
11/27/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/1/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Trojan Arena

