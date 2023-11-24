How to Watch Troy vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-4) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Troy Trojans (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).
- The Trojans are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 317th.
- The Trojans average 87.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 80.7 the Tigers give up.
- Troy is 2-1 when scoring more than 80.7 points.
Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Troy averaged 16.0 more points per game (81.7) than it did when playing on the road (65.7).
- The Trojans ceded 65.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.1).
- Troy made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 6% points better than it averaged in away games (6.9 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 81-80
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Reinhardt
|W 111-46
|Trojan Arena
|11/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 88-86
|Trojan Arena
|11/24/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/1/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Trojan Arena
