The Grambling Tigers (2-4) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Troy Trojans (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

The Trojans are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 317th.

The Trojans average 87.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 80.7 the Tigers give up.

Troy is 2-1 when scoring more than 80.7 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Troy averaged 16.0 more points per game (81.7) than it did when playing on the road (65.7).

The Trojans ceded 65.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.1).

Troy made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 6% points better than it averaged in away games (6.9 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Troy Upcoming Schedule