The Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-16.5) 145.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-15.5) 145.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama A&M covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Cleveland State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

