Saturday's game features the Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4) facing off at Woodling Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-65 victory for heavily favored Cleveland State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Woodling Gymnasium

Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 86, Alabama A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-20.4)

Cleveland State (-20.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

Last season Alabama A&M posted 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 70.9 points per contest (204th-ranked).

The Bulldogs were 283rd in the country with 29.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 257th with 32.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Alabama A&M ranked 204th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.7 per game.

With 13.8 turnovers per game, the Bulldogs ranked 327th in the nation. They forced 14.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.

The Bulldogs sank 6.8 treys per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 37% three-point percentage (36th-ranked).

Alabama A&M gave up 7.6 treys per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (205th-ranked).

Alabama A&M took 67.3% two-pointers and 32.7% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% were two-pointers and 27.5% were three-pointers.

