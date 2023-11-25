Saturday's contest at Leonard E. Merrell Center has the Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) going head to head against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) at 2:15 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-68 win for Gonzaga, so expect a tight matchup.

The Crimson Tide won their most recent game 78-73 against Louisville on Friday.

Alabama vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 70, Alabama 68

Other SEC Predictions

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide's signature win this season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 20). The Crimson Tide brought home the 78-73 win at a neutral site on November 24.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson Tide are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Alabama has four wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

78-73 over Louisville (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 24

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 99) on November 16

85-44 at home over Morehead State (No. 174) on November 12

63-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 250) on November 19

79-50 at home over Winthrop (No. 257) on November 10

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 62.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

18.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 62.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jessica Timmons: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Essence Cody: 7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.2 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.2 FG% Loyal McQueen: 10.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 30.3 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and conceding 47.7 per contest, seventh in college basketball) and have a +182 scoring differential.

