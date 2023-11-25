How to Watch Alabama vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) play the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Alabama vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 55.0% from the field, 12.9% higher than the 42.1% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
- Alabama has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 126th.
- The Crimson Tide's 97.6 points per game are 29.4 more points than the 68.2 the Ducks allow.
- Alabama has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.7.
- The Crimson Tide allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 69.0 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|South Alabama
|W 102-46
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
