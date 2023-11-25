Saturday's game at Raider Arena has the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) squaring off against the Oregon Ducks (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-73 victory, heavily favoring Alabama.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Alabama vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Alabama vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Oregon 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-12.1)

Alabama (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Oregon is 1-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama's 4-1-0 ATS record. The Ducks have hit the over in one game, while Crimson Tide games have gone over four times.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 26 points per game (posting 97.6 points per game, first in college basketball, and giving up 71.6 per contest, 194th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential.

Alabama is 87th in the nation at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 11.2 more than the 25.4 its opponents average.

Alabama connects on 3.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.4 (19th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.

Alabama forces 12 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (150th in college basketball).

