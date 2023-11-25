Saturday's contest between the Merrimack Warriors (3-3) and the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at Pete Hanna Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69 and heavily favors Merrimack to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 80, Alabama State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-10.7)

Merrimack (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Merrimack is 5-0-0 against the spread, while Alabama State's ATS record this season is 4-1-0. A total of three out of the Warriors' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Hornets' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.5 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while giving up 80.3 per contest (328th in college basketball).

Alabama State grabs 38.5 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) while conceding 36.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Alabama State connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (143rd in college basketball), compared to the 9.7 per outing its opponents make, shooting 33.0% from deep.

Alabama State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.5 per game (90th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (192nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.