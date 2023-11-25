The Alabama State Hornets (0-2) play the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This matchup will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Game Information

Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
  • Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Range: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Alabama State vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Merrimack Rank Merrimack AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank
351st 62.6 Points Scored 63.3 345th
16th 62.3 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
362nd 26.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th
349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6 315th
211th 12.6 Assists 9.9 353rd
304th 13.2 Turnovers 12.7 265th

