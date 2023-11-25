The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank 16th-best in scoring offense (36.5 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game). Auburn ranks 67th in the FBS with 27.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 38th with 21.5 points given up per game on defense.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on CBS.

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Alabama vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Alabama Auburn 405.3 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (94th) 310.5 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (40th) 176.3 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (20th) 229 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.9 (121st) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 2,267 yards passing for Alabama, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 332 rushing yards (30.2 ypg) on 108 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 151 times for 737 yards (67 per game), scoring six times.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 467 yards (42.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 29 receptions for 642 yards (58.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 467 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kobe Prentice's 16 grabs are good enough for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 1,580 passing yards (143.6 per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes. He's tossed 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 463 yards (42.1 ypg) on 110 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 132 times for 772 yards (70.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather's 349 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions on 42 targets with six touchdowns.

Jay Fair has put together a 300-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 41 targets.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has racked up 238 reciving yards (21.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

