The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (36.5 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (17.4 points allowed per game). With 357.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Auburn ranks 89th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 49th, allowing 353.4 total yards per contest.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on CBS, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Auburn vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Auburn Alabama 357.2 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (57th) 353.4 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.5 (15th) 194.3 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.3 (47th) 162.9 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229 (60th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (84th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,580 yards (143.6 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 463 yards (42.1 ypg) on 110 carries with three touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has rushed 132 times for 772 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has collected 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 349 (31.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has six touchdowns.

Jay Fair has put up a 300-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 41 targets.

Ja'Varrius Johnson's 14 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 238 yards (21.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 2,267 yards (206.1 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 332 rushing yards on 108 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 151 times for a team-high 737 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Roydell Williams has racked up 467 yards on 86 carries, scoring three times.

Jermaine Burton's team-leading 642 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 40 targets) with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 34 passes for 467 yards (42.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kobe Prentice has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 16 receptions for 282 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.