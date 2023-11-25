The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5) clash for the Iron Bowl on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide are big, 14.5-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 47.5 points.

Alabama has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (16th-best with 36.5 points per game) and scoring defense (14th-best with 17.4 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Auburn is accumulating 27.5 points per contest (69th-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (21.5 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -14.5 100 -120 47.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Looking to place a bet on Auburn vs. Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Auburn Recent Performance

Offensively, the Tigers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 384.7 yards per game (-50-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 311.7 (33rd-ranked).

In terms of points scored, including the past three games only, the Tigers are 88th in college football (29.7 per game). On the other side of the ball they are 54th in points allowed (18.7).

Auburn is -58-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (168.3 per game), and 60th in passing yards conceded (167.3).

In their past three games, the Tigers have rushed for 216.3 yards per game (33rd in college football), and allowed 144.3 on the ground (14th-worst).

The Tigers have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Auburn has gone over the total once.

Week 13 SEC Betting Trends

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn has gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Auburn has hit the over in four of their 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

Auburn has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.

Auburn has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and won that game.

Bet on Auburn to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,580 yards (143.6 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 463 yards (42.1 ypg) on 110 carries with three touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter is his team's leading rusher with 132 carries for 772 yards, or 70.2 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Rivaldo Fairweather has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 349 (31.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has six touchdowns.

Jay Fair has caught 30 passes and compiled 300 receiving yards (27.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ja'Varrius Johnson's 21 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Marcus Harris has six sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 30 tackles.

Eugene Asante is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 67 tackles, five TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

Jaylin Simpson leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 32 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.