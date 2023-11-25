CUSA foes will clash when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-3) battle the New Mexico State Aggies (9-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Mexico State 26, Jacksonville State 23

New Mexico State 26, Jacksonville State 23 Jacksonville State has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Gamecocks have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter.

New Mexico State has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won four of those games.

This season, the Aggies have won four of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Gamecocks a 58.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico State (+2.5)



New Mexico State (+2.5) In nine Jacksonville State games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

In New Mexico State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Aggies have an ATS record of 4-1-1 in their six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Jacksonville State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points four times this season.

There have been five New Mexico State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.9 points per game, 10.4 points more than the point total of 49.5 for this matchup.

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 55.9 54 Implied Total AVG 31.7 31.2 32.3 ATS Record 7-2-0 4-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 1-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 49.5 52.7 Implied Total AVG 29.4 27.7 30.1 ATS Record 7-2-1 2-1-0 5-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 2-1-0 1-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 0-0 4-2

