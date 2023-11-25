The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-3) meet a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the New Mexico State Aggies (9-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Jacksonville State ranks 53rd in total offense (403.7 yards per game) and 48th in total defense (353.1 yards allowed per game) this year. With 418.1 total yards per game on offense, New Mexico State ranks 48th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 54th, allowing 362.8 total yards per game.

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Jacksonville State New Mexico State 403.7 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.1 (24th) 353.1 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.8 (79th) 245.6 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205 (12th) 158.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.1 (82nd) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (10th) 21 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (123rd)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb leads Jacksonville State with 1,033 yards (93.9 ypg) on 80-of-164 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 647 rushing yards on 108 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Malik Jackson has racked up 817 yards on 125 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner.

Perry Carter Jr. has hauled in 27 receptions for 484 yards (44 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Sean Brown has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 266 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quinton Lane has been the target of 35 passes and racked up 22 grabs for 230 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 2,458 yards on 176-of-291 passing with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 749 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Star Thomas has compiled 582 yards on 95 carries with four touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady has hauled in 497 receiving yards on 31 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Trent Hudson has put together a 363-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 42 targets.

Eli Stowers' 29 receptions (on 38 targets) have netted him 326 yards (27.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

