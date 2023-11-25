How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (4-11) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) on November 25, 2023 at Delta Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- New Orleans has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.5% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
- The Pelicans score 113.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 122.5 the Jazz give up.
- New Orleans is 3-1 when scoring more than 122.5 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Pelicans are averaging 7.2 more points per game (116.4) than they are away from home (109.2).
- In home games, New Orleans is surrendering 1.1 more points per game (113.8) than in away games (112.7).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Pelicans have performed better at home this season, sinking 11.5 per game, compared to 11 in away games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36.1% three-point percentage at home and a 36.5% clip in road games.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Matt Ryan
|Questionable
|Calf
