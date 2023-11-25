Samford vs. N.C. A&T November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (0-2) will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Samford vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Samford Top Players (2022-23)
- Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)
- Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Samford vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|N.C. A&T AVG
|N.C. A&T Rank
|28th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
