The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 67.2 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 54.2 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Samford is 4-1 when it scores more than 54.2 points.
  • Southern Miss has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Eagles average 78.4 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When Southern Miss puts up more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.
  • When Samford gives up fewer than 78.4 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 43.0% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Samford Leaders

  • Emily Bowman: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 35.9 FG%
  • Lexie Pritchard: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 52.9 FG%
  • Carly Heidger: 10.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Sadie Stetson: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 44.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
  • Masyn Marchbanks: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)

Samford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Troy W 65-61 Trojan Arena
11/18/2023 Alabama State W 69-47 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 North Texas L 71-59 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
11/30/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 Jacksonville State - Pete Hanna Center

