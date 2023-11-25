The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 67.2 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 54.2 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Samford is 4-1 when it scores more than 54.2 points.

Southern Miss has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.

The Eagles average 78.4 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs give up.

When Southern Miss puts up more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.

When Samford gives up fewer than 78.4 points, it is 4-1.

The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs make 43.0% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 35.9 FG%

8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 35.9 FG% Lexie Pritchard: 11.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 52.9 FG%

11.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 52.9 FG% Carly Heidger: 10.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Sadie Stetson: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 44.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

6.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 44.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Masyn Marchbanks: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)

