SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are four games featuring a SoCon team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Samford Bulldogs versus the Southern Miss Eagles.
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Furman Paladins vs. Binghamton Bearcats
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|Mercer Bears at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Samford Bulldogs at Southern Miss Eagles
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Chattanooga Mocs
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
