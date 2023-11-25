How to Watch South Alabama vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.
South Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.4%).
- This season, South Alabama has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.4% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 75th.
- The Jaguars score 14.0 more points per game (75.6) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (61.6).
- South Alabama is 4-2 when it scores more than 61.6 points.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Alabama averaged 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.9.
- At home, the Jaguars gave up 59.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.
- At home, South Alabama drained 7.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (7.5). South Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.7%) than away (33.1%).
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Denver
|W 82-75
|Mitchell Center
|11/19/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 86-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/21/2023
|Lynn
|W 74-62
|Mitchell Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
