The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

South Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.4%).

This season, South Alabama has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.4% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 75th.

The Jaguars score 14.0 more points per game (75.6) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (61.6).

South Alabama is 4-2 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Alabama averaged 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.9.

At home, the Jaguars gave up 59.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.

At home, South Alabama drained 7.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (7.5). South Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.7%) than away (33.1%).

