South Alabama vs. Maryland November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) face the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.
South Alabama vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Maryland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Alabama vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|South Alabama AVG
|South Alabama Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|45th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|9.2
|9th
