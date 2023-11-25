South Alabama vs. Maryland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Xfinity Center as heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
South Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: Xfinity Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Maryland
|-14.5
|132.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
- South Alabama has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 132.5 points.
- South Alabama's games this year have had a 154.7-point total on average, 22.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, South Alabama has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.
- South Alabama was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Jaguars have played as an underdog of +850 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Alabama has a 10.5% chance of walking away with the win.
South Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 132.5
|% of Games Over 132.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Maryland
|1
|25%
|64.8
|140.4
|61.6
|140.7
|135.5
|South Alabama
|4
|80%
|75.6
|140.4
|79.1
|140.7
|142.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends
- The Jaguars score an average of 75.6 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 61.6 the Terrapins allow.
- When it scores more than 61.6 points, South Alabama is 3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
South Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Maryland
|1-3-0
|1-1
|1-3-0
|South Alabama
|3-2-0
|0-1
|3-2-0
South Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Maryland
|South Alabama
|16-1
|Home Record
|10-4
|2-9
|Away Record
|4-10
|11-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|74.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.1
|62.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|2-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.