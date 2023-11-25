The Troy Trojans (9-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-16.5) 47.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Troy (-16.5) 47.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Troy vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

  • Troy has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Trojans have covered the spread once when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Southern Miss has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.