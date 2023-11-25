The UAB Blazers (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Furman Paladins (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers make 41.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points lower than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

UAB has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Blazers are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Paladins sit at 57th.

The 70.2 points per game the Blazers put up are 7.8 fewer points than the Paladins allow (78).

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, UAB scored 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (78.3).

In 2022-23, the Blazers surrendered 65.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 74.6.

UAB sunk 7.3 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% in home games and 36.7% when playing on the road.

