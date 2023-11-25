The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

West Virginia is totaling 31.4 points per game on offense this season (41st in the FBS), and is giving up 27.2 points per game (77th) on the defensive side of the ball. Baylor ranks 69th in total yards per game (381.8), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS with 412.5 total yards allowed per contest.

See how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

West Virginia vs. Baylor Key Statistics

West Virginia Baylor 430.8 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.8 (72nd) 388.8 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (98th) 232.9 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (111th) 197.9 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.4 (34th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (60th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 1,909 passing yards for West Virginia, completing 52% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 605 rushing yards (55.0 ypg) on 97 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 166 times for 775 yards (70.5 per game), scoring 11 times.

Jahiem White has been handed the ball 80 times this year and racked up 659 yards (59.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's leads his squad with 501 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 55 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has put together a 347-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 51 targets.

Preston Fox has compiled 23 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 28.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has compiled 2,188 yards (198.9 per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 494 yards, or 44.9 per game.

Dawson Pendergrass has run for 322 yards across 74 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's chipped in with 22 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin's 623 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 38 catches on 71 targets with four touchdowns.

Drake Dabney has 31 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 529 yards (48.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 53 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 401 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed West Virginia or Baylor gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.